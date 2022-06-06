Bento comes to defense of still-shaky backline after friendly victory

"We have four games in two weeks, and so it's important we manage players in best possible conditions," said Bento, whose team will face Paraguay and Egypt in the next eight days. "(Benching Hwang) was a technical and tactical decision due to the strategy we had for this game. Ui-jo had a good game in a difficult context versus Brazil. We're more than happy with him. We know what he means for us. Sometimes, we need to change, and the change we make has nothing to do with the performance of the players but with the strategy we choose for each game."

