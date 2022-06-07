Puig heating up as Heroes chase down 1st place in KBO

Adam Plutko, who didn't allow a run in 12 innings across two starts against the Tigers, will take the ball for the series opener Tuesday. Lee Min-ho, who beat the Tigers on April 3 at the start of the season and has a 2.08 ERA against them this year, will follow Wednesday. Then Casey Kelly will make his first appearance against the Tigers this year on Thursday. Since making his KBO debut in 2019, Kelly has gone 8-1 against the Tigers with a 2.65 ERA.