Military reports 483 more COVID-19 cases
14:48 June 07, 2022
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 483 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 164,525, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 392 from the Army, 45 from the Air Force, and 19 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 16 cases from the Navy and 11 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 3,459 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 121 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
