Vice finance minister to leave for Paris for OECD council meeting
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun plans to visit France this week to attend a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to discuss the fallout of the Ukraine crisis, his office said Tuesday.
Bang will leave for Paris on Wednesday to attend the annual meeting of the OECD Council at the Ministerial Level set to run from Thursday to Friday, according to the finance ministry.
Participants in the meeting are expected to discuss the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global responses to the pandemic and the green energy transition.
Bang plans to attend two OECD sessions to explain the government's efforts to cope with heightened global economic risks and its policy measures to support youths, according to the ministry.
Separately, he will meet with Yoshiki Takeuchi, deputy secretary-general of the OECD, and Yuriko Backes, the finance minister of Luxembourg, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.
Bang will later leave for London to have a meeting with Jurgen Rigterink, first vice president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, on Friday.
