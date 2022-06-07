Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #nomination

Yoon taps Eximbank chief as minister for government policy coordination

15:39 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday tapped the president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) as minister for government policy coordination, his office said.

Bang Moon-kyu, who currently heads Eximbank, was formerly a vice health minister and a second vice finance minister.

Previously, he served in various roles in the finance ministry, including as spokesman.

The minister for government policy coordination works under the prime minister.

This photo, provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, shows Bang Moon-kyu. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK