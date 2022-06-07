Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #Yoon Suk-yeol #rally

Yoon says rallies outside Moon's home should be handled according to law

16:36 June 07, 2022

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday rallies in front of former President Moon Jae-in's home should be handled in accordance with the law just like rallies outside the presidential office.

Moon and his family have complained of loud and verbally abusive rallies by conservative activists outside their home in Yangsan, 309 kilometers southeast of Seoul, ever since they moved in after his retirement last month.

"Well, since rallies are allowed at the presidential office, won't they all be handled in accordance with the law?" Yoon told reporters when asked to comment on the protests.

The JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Yoon was "deeply concerned" about the protests, citing a key presidential official. It also claimed the presidential office was planning to ask the activists to refrain from holding the rallies.

"The issue was briefly discussed during a tea meeting between the chief of staff and senior secretaries," a presidential official told reporters Tuesday. "But there was no separate meeting on it where the position of the presidential office was decided, or any process of asking the president for his thoughts on that position."

President Yoon Suk-yeol answers reporters' questions while reporting to work at the presidential office in Seoul on June 7, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK