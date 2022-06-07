Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States conducted a combined air power demonstration involving 20 warplanes, including F-35A stealth fighters, over the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, Seoul officials said, in another display of their readiness following North Korea's weekend missile launches.
The air maneuvers came just a day after the allies fired eight ground-to-ground ballistic missiles into the East Sea in a tit-for-tat response to the North's launch of eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday.
(2nd LD) N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat warned Tuesday that North Korea would face a "swift and forceful" response should the recalcitrant regime press ahead with a widely anticipated nuclear test.
Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman issued the message after meeting with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul, to discuss the North's weekend missile launches and the possibility of it conducting what would be its seventh nuclear test.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day amid slowing virus trend
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 10,000 for the third consecutive day Tuesday amid a slowing virus trend.
The country added 6,172 COVID-19 infections, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,174,880, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Samsung's de facto leader Lee leaves for Europe for chip biz
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong left for Europe on Tuesday on a business trip that is likely to involve a visit to a semiconductor equipment maker in the Netherlands.
Lee arrived at Gimpo International Airport at around 11:45 a.m. and left the country for the Netherlands, Germany and France.
(2nd LD) Cargo truckers go on general strike, demanding extension of basic freight rate system
SEOUL -- Unionized cargo truckers nationwide went on a general strike Tuesday, demanding the government extend a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truck drivers to cope with surging fuel costs, union leaders said.
Most of the 25,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, as well as many non-unionized truckers, were predicted to join the walkout launched at midnight.
(LEAD) Yoon calls for efforts to increase competitiveness of chip sector
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Tuesday to help boost the semiconductor industry by making institutional changes and nurturing a talented workforce.
Yoon gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting, saying semiconductors are a "national security asset" that accounts for 20 percent of the country's total exports.
