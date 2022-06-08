Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim

00:50 June 08, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have completed preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test that could take place at any time, Special U.S. Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said Tuesday.

Kim's remarks come after Seoul officials said the North may conduct a nuclear test as early as this week.

"On timing, I don't have anything more," Kim said when asked if the U.S. agreed with Seoul's assessment in a telephonic press briefing.

"They have obviously done the preparations in Punggye-ri and I understand they could test any time," he added, referring to North Korea's key nuclear test site.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK