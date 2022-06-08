Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Newly appointed FSS chief yet another close associate of Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Appointment of Yoon's close associate as new FSS head creates controversy (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Former prosecutor appointed to lead FSS, stirs controversy (Donga Ilbo)
-- Former prosecutor tapped to lead FSS amid controversy over Yoon's appointment of ex-prosecutors to major gov't posts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- World faces 'perfect storm' of food crisis (Segye Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for fostering talented workforce in chip sector (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former prosecutor tapped as new FSS chief in yet another appointment of ex-prosecutors by Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Former prosecutor, close associate of Yoon appointed to lead FSS (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutor, prosecutor, yet another prosecutor appointed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Truckers' strike blocks exports of 180,000 tires (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Truckers go on indefinite strike (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trucker strike threatening soju supply (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cargo truckers go on strike (Korea Herald)
-- Cargo truckers' strike heightens woes for business (Korea Times)
