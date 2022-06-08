Korean-language dailies

-- Newly appointed FSS chief yet another close associate of Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Appointment of Yoon's close associate as new FSS head creates controversy (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Former prosecutor appointed to lead FSS, stirs controversy (Donga Ilbo)

-- Former prosecutor tapped to lead FSS amid controversy over Yoon's appointment of ex-prosecutors to major gov't posts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- World faces 'perfect storm' of food crisis (Segye Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for fostering talented workforce in chip sector (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former prosecutor tapped as new FSS chief in yet another appointment of ex-prosecutors by Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Former prosecutor, close associate of Yoon appointed to lead FSS (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutor, prosecutor, yet another prosecutor appointed (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Truckers' strike blocks exports of 180,000 tires (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Truckers go on indefinite strike (Korea Economic Daily)

