S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold high-level talks on N. Korea, global issues
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan had a meeting here Wednesday to discuss cooperation on regional and global issues amid concerns over the possibility of North Korea's nuclear test.
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong engaged in the trilateral session with his American and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, two weeks after President Joe Biden's alliance-boosting trip to Seoul and Tokyo.
The previous day, Cho had one-on-one consultations with Sherman, with North Korea reportedly all set for its first nuclear test in more than four years.
The previous tripartite meeting of No. 2 diplomats took place in Washington, D.C., in November last year.
Meanwhile, Sherman had a separate meeting in Seoul with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik. What was discussed was "continued U.S. humanitarian, economic, and security assistance to Ukraine," she said in a Twitter message.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)