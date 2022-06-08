Go to Contents
Recommended #S Korea #US #Japan #talks

S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold high-level talks on N. Korea, global issues

10:47 June 08, 2022

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan had a meeting here Wednesday to discuss cooperation on regional and global issues amid concerns over the possibility of North Korea's nuclear test.

South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong engaged in the trilateral session with his American and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, two weeks after President Joe Biden's alliance-boosting trip to Seoul and Tokyo.

The previous day, Cho had one-on-one consultations with Sherman, with North Korea reportedly all set for its first nuclear test in more than four years.

The previous tripartite meeting of No. 2 diplomats took place in Washington, D.C., in November last year.

South Korean Vice foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (C) takes a commemorative photo with his American and Japanese counterparts -- Wendy Sherman (R) and Takeo Mori -- during their meeting in Seoul on June 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, Sherman had a separate meeting in Seoul with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik. What was discussed was "continued U.S. humanitarian, economic, and security assistance to Ukraine," she said in a Twitter message.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

