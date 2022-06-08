Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 June 08, 2022
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/16 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 60
Gangneung 20/14 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 60
Gwangju 24/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/16 Cloudy 20
