Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. stock gains

09:26 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,632.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite grew 0.94 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, on a technical rebound.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.92 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem grew 2.16 percent, while financial heavyweight KB Financial Group slipped 0.17 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,253.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

