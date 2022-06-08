S. Korea's defense chief to meet U.S., Chinese, Japanese counterparts in Singapore
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup plans to hold a series of talks with his U.S., Chinese and Japanese counterparts on the margins of a regional security forum in Singapore later this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.
The back-to-back talks to be held on the occasion of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue come as Seoul is striving to secure international cooperation in efforts to rein in North Korea's provocations. Concerns have grown about the possibility of the regime carrying out a nuclear test.
During the three-day forum set to open Friday, Lee is scheduled to meet bilaterally with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and attend trilateral talks with Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. Lee and Kishi have no plan to hold bilateral talks, according to the ministry.
The South Korean minister also plans to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.
Lee's meetings with his counterparts are expected to focus on cooperation in coping with the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
On Sunday, the North fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in its 18th show of force this year. The latest provocation came amid speculation that the North could conduct what will be its seventh nuclear test at its Punggye-ri testing site.
In this year's edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, key defense officials from some 40 countries are expected to participate to discuss a range of regional and international issues.
During a session, titled "Common Challenges for Asia-Pacific and European Defense," Lee plans to explain the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's policy to foster peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
The forum is hosted by a British research institute, the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
