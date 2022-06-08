Go to Contents
Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on bargain hunting

11:39 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as investors bought oversold stocks after a recent plunge.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.74 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,637.08 as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks opened higher, tracking stock gains on Wall Street.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite grew 0.94 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent on a technical rebound.

The key stock index briefly dipped to negative terrain in the morning over economic data pointing to high price pressure but soon rebounded as investors took to bargain hunting.

Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.88 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 5.04 percent, and financial heavyweight KB Financial Group inched up 0.17 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.54 percent, with internet portal operator Naver adding 0.54 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,254.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.15 won from the previous session's close.

