New presidential residence half the size of former place
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The new presidential residence to be used by President Yoon Suk-yeol is about half the size of the former presidential home at Cheong Wa Dae, informed officials said Wednesday.
The foreign minister's residence at the foot of Mount Nam in central Seoul is now remodeled into the new presidential residence in accordance with Yoon's pledge to move the presidential office and residence out of Cheong Wa Dae.
According to the officials, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee plan to move early next month into the new presidential residence, which covers about 1,386 square meters. It consists of a 528-square-meter residential building and a 858-square-meter office building, which was formerly used as a reception and banquet hall for the foreign minister.
The size of the new place is about half that of the former presidential residence at Cheong Wa Dae that occupied about 2,680 square meters.
"The new presidential office in Yongsan is significantly smaller than the previous presidential office at Cheong Wa Dae," said an official at the presidential office. "The new presidential residence will also be greatly reduced in size than before in line with President Yoon's decision to terminate the era of imperial presidency."
