Korea Shipbuilding bags 923.3 bln-won order for 6 container ships

13:40 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has signed a 923.3 billion-won (US$736 million) contract with a European shipping company to build six container carriers.

Under the deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ships and deliver them to the undisclosed shipper by the second half of 2025.

KSOE has clinched orders to build 105 vessels worth $12.9 billion so far this year, achieving 74 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion

KSOE, the subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on June 8, 2022, shows a container carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


