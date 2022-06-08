Employee of Hyundai Mobis under police probe for alleged industrial technology theft
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- An employee of Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, is under police investigation for allegedly leaking technologies, officials said Wednesday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police's security investigation department has recently opened an investigation into the unidentified employee on charges of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act, according to the police officials.
The employee allegedly leaked to an unidentified entity internal documents containing insider information on automotive technologies, including a "head-up display" used to display driving-related data on vehicles' windshield.
After detecting the alleged technology theft, Hyundai Mobis filed a suit with the Gangnam Police Station, and the case was reassigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Police.
"Police plan to look into the content of the leak and the scope of the damage," a police official said.
