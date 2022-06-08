Yoon to host mini concert for residents near Yongsan presidential office
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will host a music concert for Yongsan residents later this month to celebrate the completion of the remodeling of the presidential office, officials said Wednesday.
Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee will invite residents near the presidential office to a mini concert in a garden in front of the office on June 19, according to the officials.
The event has been organized as sort of a "housewarming party" celebrating the remodeling of the former defense ministry building into the new presidential office, officials said.
Yoon has moved the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae in line with his campaign pledge to connect better with people.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)