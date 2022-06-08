Military reports 952 more COVID-19 cases
14:55 June 08, 2022
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 952 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 165,957, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 682 from the Army, 194 from the Air Force, 33 from the Marine Corps, 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 14 from the Navy.
Currently, 3,542 military personnel are under treatment.
