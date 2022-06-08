Go to Contents
Unification minister, Sherman discuss need for N. Korea to resume dialogue

17:25 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official had meetings here with South Korea's top government officials in charge of inter-Korean affairs Wednesday, during which they discussed the need for North Korea to return to denuclearization talks.

In a Twitter message, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she had "productive" meetings with Unification Minister Kwon Young-se and Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong.

"We discussed the DPRK's unlawful ballistic missile launches and the need for Pyongyang to engage in dialogue," she tweeted without elaborating.

Sherman was on a visit to Seoul for consultations with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts mainly on North Korea, which has reportedly completed preparations for another nuclear test.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se (R) talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at his office in Seoul on June 8, 2022, in this photo captured from the U.S. official's Twitter account. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


