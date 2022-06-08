Unification minister, Sherman discuss need for N. Korea to resume dialogue
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official had meetings here with South Korea's top government officials in charge of inter-Korean affairs Wednesday, during which they discussed the need for North Korea to return to denuclearization talks.
In a Twitter message, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she had "productive" meetings with Unification Minister Kwon Young-se and Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong.
"We discussed the DPRK's unlawful ballistic missile launches and the need for Pyongyang to engage in dialogue," she tweeted without elaborating.
Sherman was on a visit to Seoul for consultations with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts mainly on North Korea, which has reportedly completed preparations for another nuclear test.
(END)