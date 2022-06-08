Go to Contents
Igis Residence Reit to raise 45 bln won via stock offering

17:59 June 08, 2022

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Igis Residence Reit Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 45 billion won (US$35.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 7.75 million common shares at a price of 5,800 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
