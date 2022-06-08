Samsung Electro-Mechanics to supply camera modules for Tesla's EV trucks
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, won a bid to supply camera modules for U.S. electric car maker Tesla, sources said Wednesday.
The company beat its bigger rival LG Innotek Co., another South Korean e-mobility total solution provider, in a recent bid to become the sole supplier of camera modules for the yet-to-be-launched electric truck Semi and electric pickup truck Cybertruck, according to the sources with close knowledge of the matter.
Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the two models will be on the market in 2023.
The total value of the bid was not immediately known.
Camera modules are integral parts of electric cars for high-quality autonomous driving, in which Tesla is an industry leader.
Samsung and LG are the two biggest providers of camera modules for Tesla.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics will supply the parts to Tesla's Gigafactories in Shanghai and Berlin.
The company also outbid its competitors to win entire orders of camera modules used in Tesla's electric trucks last year, which were reportedly valued at 490 billion won (US$389 million).
