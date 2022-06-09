U.S. will react with 'robust response' to N. Korean nuclear test: Sullivan

"We cannot do anything other than take the course of action that we think is strong, steadfast and clear, and that is an openness and willingness to engage in diplomacy if North Korea is prepared to come to the table, and an absolute and resolute commitment to defending our allies in the ROK in Japan," Sullivan said when asked if a North Korean nuclear test would mean failure for U.S. policy toward the recalcitrant country that would in turn require a change in U.S. policy.