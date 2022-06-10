Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't takes firm response against strike, signals 'anti-labor stance' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Collecting data unrelated to crime'; Samsung Electronics to make quasi-appeal on seizures and searches (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- '6,000 semiconductor professionals short every year' (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Capital area-concentrated' semiconductor majors; colleges in rural areas losing ground (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 7 dead from 'arson terror attack' on lawyer building in Daegu (Segye Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties waste time on internal strife; Nat'l Assembly loitering (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chip industry increasingly sees manpower shortage, to be short 30,000 workers in next 10 yrs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- From personnel appointments to pardons, President Yoon runs alone (Hankyoreh)
-- Admission quota for semiconductor departments at schools to be increased to 20,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Logistic emergency' causes Hyundai Motor to send SOS for military vehicle support (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'World is restoring nuclear power...I support S. Korea's plan to discard nuclear phase-out' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon may go to NATO meeting, meet Kishida (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Businesses concerned as cargo truckers' strike disrupts supply (Korea Herald)
-- Freedom of assembly: Not in my president's backyard (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK