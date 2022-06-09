(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 9)

Truckers went on strike last November for similar reasons. Yet the ministry has so far done little to offer any solutions. Given this, the ministry deserves criticism for having taken a lukewarm attitude toward the issue. It should get the blame for its inconsistent and unprincipled stance in dealing with the problem. It is even refusing to acknowledge the truckers' organization as a labor union, describing its members as "atypical workers." The ministry has taken a hardline stance since the May 10 inauguration of the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration, making it harder to find a solution through dialogue with the truckers.