(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 9)

The most urgent job for Woo is easing the factional conflict and setting the rules for the national convention. Without thorough self-reflection and an effort to reshape the party, he can hardly recover public support. Whoever gets elected as new leader of the party, the public would not change their mind given all the policy failures of the Moon administration, including its botched real estate measures, and bold attempt to run in the local elections without taking any responsibility for the party's defeat in the presidential election. The emergency committee must reestablish the identity of the liberal party and find effective ways to cooperate with the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration.