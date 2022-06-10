(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 10)

As Lee requested a suspension of his prison term for health reasons, it seems appropriate for President Yoon to pardon Lee in the near future. Lee was imprisoned again for embezzlement and bribery in October 2020 after a short release for hospitalization earlier. He served for about two and half years after he was sentenced to 17 years in jail. Meanwhile, Park was put behind bars for four years and nine months. Though Lee's service term is shorter than Park's, Lee, at age 81, has been suffering a chronic illness. The imprisonment of the two former heads of state is a national tragedy.