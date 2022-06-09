Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lee Jun-seok #PPP #Ukraine

PPP delegation to return home after visit to Ukraine

09:05 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok was to return home Thursday from a trip to Ukraine.

Lee and a group of PPP lawmakers visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities ravaged by Russia's invasion and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials for discussions on various support measures.

The delegation was scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport around 4 p.m., officials said.

In this photo provided by the People Power Party (PPP) on June 8, 2022, PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok (2nd from L) and other PPP members visit the Wall of Rememberance in Kyiv, Ukraine. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK