(LEAD) PPP delegation returns home after visit to Ukraine

18:52 June 09, 2022

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest details; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A ruling People Power Party (PPP) delegation led by Chairman Lee Jun-seok returned home Thursday from a weeklong trip to Ukraine, where they discussed cooperation and support for the country at war with Russia.

Lee and PPP lawmakers traveled to Ukraine last Friday, and visited Kyiv and other cities ravaged by Russia's invasion. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials for discussions on various support measures.

"We have witnessed how the Russian invasion left a big scar on Ukraine in humanitarian terms and acts against humanity in cities, like Bucha and Irpin, destroyed in war," Lee said at Incheon International Airport.

Lee also said he will deliver various topics discussed with Kyiv officials, from humanitarian aid and post-war reconstruction to military aid, to the government, adding Ukrainian officials showed high hopes for South Korea's proactive support for Ukraine.

Ruling People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok (2nd from L) speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 9, 2022, after returning from a trip to Ukraine. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
Ruling People Power Party (PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on June 6, 2022, in this photo provided by the PPP. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

