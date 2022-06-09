Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility
SEOUL -- A key Workers' Party meeting of North Korea opened earlier this week with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance to discuss state policies, according to Pyongyang's media, as speculation is rampant that it may soon carry out a nuclear test.
The previous day, Kim presided over the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It stopped short of giving details, including agenda items and when the session is scheduled to end.
-----------------
S. Korea calls on Pyongyang to stop provocations in U.N. meeting
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's top representative to the U.N. on Wednesday called on North Korea to stop its provocative activities and engage in dialogue.
Amb. Cho Hyun made the remarks in a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York to discuss the recent failure of the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution regarding North Korea.
-----------------
U.S. will react with 'robust response' to N. Korean nuclear test: Sullivan
WASHINGTON -- The United States is closely monitoring the possibility of North Korea conducting its seventh nuclear test, which if conducted, will prompt a robust response from the U.S., National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.
He, however, said the U.S. remains open to dialogue and will continue to do so.
-----------------
S. Korea's defense chief due in Singapore for security forum
SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup plans to leave for Singapore on Thursday afternoon to attend an annual security forum, where North Korea's military threats, Russia's war in Ukraine and China's assertiveness are expected to take center stage.
The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue is scheduled to open Friday, with the attendance of senior officials from more than 40 countries, including the United States, China, Britain, Australia, Canada, Japan and Ukraine, according to Seoul officials.
-----------------
Korean Air to resume 3 long-haul routes next month
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday it will resume three long-haul routes next month as eased travel restrictions unleashed pent-up travel demand.
Korean Air will offer three flights a week on each of the routes from Incheon to two European cities, Milan and Vienna, starting July 1, and three flights a week on the Incheon-Las Vegas route from July 10, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Seoul's top trade official leaves for Paris for OECD council meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun departed for Paris on Thursday to attend a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, trade, sustainable growth and other global challenges, his office said.
Under the theme of "The Future We Want: Better Policies for the Next Generation and a Sustainable Transition," the OECD's Ministerial Council Meeting was to take place at its headquarters from June 9-10.
-----------------
Hyundai Motor suffers output losses from cargo truckers' strike
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday the ongoing truckers' strike is affecting production at its main domestic plants, which are already suffering from a global chip shortage.
About 6,500 out of 22,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity began a general strike on Tuesday, demanding the government extend a freight rate system meant to guarantee their basic wages amid soaring diesel prices.
-----------------
Seoul Archdiocese apologizes for controversy over remains of Korea's first Catholic priest
SEOUL -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul has made a public apology for the recent controversy over possible transactions of the remains of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean Catholic priest.
"We apologize to all people who are concerned about recent news on relics of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon," the Archdiocese said in a press release Wednesday.
-----------------
Seoul shares down late Thur. morning ahead of U.S. inflation data
SEOUL -- Seoul shares traded bearish late Thursday morning, largely as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later this week and amid woes over an economic slowdown.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.99 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,610.16 points as of 11:22 a.m.
