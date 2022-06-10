Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Spain on June 29-30
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend a NATO summit in Spain later this month in what will be his first overseas trip since taking office, a presidential official said Friday.
The summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is scheduled to be held in Madrid on June 29 and 30, and Yoon will be the first South Korean president to attend the periodic gathering.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea posts 1st current account deficit in 2 yrs in April amid high commodity costs, dividend payments
SEOUL -- South Korea posted its first current account deficit in two years in April as soaring energy and commodity prices pushed up import bills and overseas dividend payments expanded, central bank data showed Friday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said that the April deficit appears to be temporary and the current account will return to a surplus in May, given that such seasonal factors as dividend payments will be removed.
-----------------
S. Korean, Chinese defense chiefs to hold talks in Singapore on N. Korea, regional security
SINGAPORE -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and China are set to meet bilaterally on the margins of a security forum in Singapore on Friday, Seoul officials said, with North Korea's continued saber-rattling likely to top their agenda.
The talks between Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, come as Seoul seeks to secure regional cooperation to stop Pyongyang's provocations amid concerns about the possibility of the regime carrying out a nuclear test.
-----------------
BOK chief emphasizes timely action to tame inflation, hints at more rate hikes
SEOUL -- South Korea's top central banker on Friday emphasized the importance of timely action to fight rising inflation in the latest hint at further rate hikes amid worries that prices could fast rise amid high energy and commodity prices.
Gov. Rhee Chang-yong of the Bank of Korea (BOK) made the case for the role of central banks as inflation fighters at a time when global upward inflation pressure has been mounting for a significant period of time.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 50,000
SEOUL -- North Korea reported less than 50,000 new fever cases for the first time since it announced a COVID-19 outbreak last month, according to its state media Friday.
Around 45,540 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.
-----------------
30 unionized truckers nabbed for alleged business interference
SEOUL -- A total of 30 striking truckers have been taken into police custody since the start of the walkout for allegedly obstructing the business of non-striking trucks and other charges, officers said Friday.
The members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, have been apprehended across the country since the union began the walkout to demand the government extend a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages for truck drivers to cope with surging fuel costs.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 amid waning omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 Friday, continuing a gradual decline, as the country is working to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 9,315 COVID-19 infections, including 34 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,209,650, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
SEOUL -- BTS drummed up anticipation for its upcoming first anthology album Friday, saying it represents the past, present and future of the 9-year-old global pop star.
"I'm happy and excited to release an album after a long time," J-hope said through the group's agency Big Hit Music, hours ahead of the album's release. "The new album compiles the life story of the group and its fan base Army. It is even more special because it contains our time and memories just as they are."
-----------------
(END)