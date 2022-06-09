Go to Contents
Military reports 913 more COVID-19 cases

14:32 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 913 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 166,919, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 701 from the Army, 134 from the Air Force, and 27 each from the Marine Corps and the Navy. There were also 24 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 4,030 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member boarding a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

