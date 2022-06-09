S. Korean foreign minister to visit U.S. next week
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will next week make his first visit to the United States since taking office, his ministry said Thursday.
During his four-day trip from Sunday, he plans to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C., it added. It would be the first face-to-face talks between the top diplomats of the allies since the May 10 launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
The two sides are expected to focus consultations on the North Korea issue and measures to follow up on a set of agreements that Yoon and President Joe Biden reached during their Seoul summit last month.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)