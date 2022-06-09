Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility
SEOUL -- A key Workers' Party meeting of North Korea opened earlier this week with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance to discuss state policies, according to Pyongyang's media, as speculation is rampant that it may soon carry out a nuclear test.
The previous day, Kim presided over the fifth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It stopped short of giving details, including agenda items and when the session is scheduled to end.
-----------------
KEPCO, Westinghouse agree on cooperation for overseas nuclear power biz
SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Thursday that it agreed with the U.S. nuclear power firm Westinghouse to boost cooperation for joint entry into overseas nuclear markets.
The agreement was made during a meeting between KEPCO chief Cheong Seung-Il and Westinghouse CEO Patrick Fragman on Wednesday.
-----------------
S. Korea to announce new gov't economic policy plans next week
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Thursday it will unveil the Yoon Suk-yeol government's economic policy plans next week as the country faces heightened economic uncertainty.
The government plans to roll out the blue print for the new government's economic policy next Thursday, with a focus on revitalizing the private sector and seeking deregulation.
-----------------
S. Korean foreign minister to visit U.S. next week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Thursday to focus on education reforms to ensure the country's sustainability in an age of rapid technological advancements.
Yoon attended the opening of a two-day job fair tailored for high school graduates in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, which was expected to draw some 180 companies and organizations and more than 15,000 students from vocational high schools.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 7 dead, some 40 others injured in fire at lawyers' office building in Daegu
SEOUL/DAEGU -- A fire broke out at a five-story building populated by lawyers' offices in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, leaving seven dead and some 40 others injured, officials said.
Police pinpointed a 50-something man as a suspected arsonist responsible for the fire after a CCTV analysis but said he is believed to be among those killed at the scene.
-----------------
Arsonist responsible for devastating wildfire given 12-yr prison term
GANGNEUNG -- A court sentenced a 60-year-old man to 12 years in prison Thursday for starting a fire that left more than 4,000 hectares of woodland on the east coast devastated in March.
The man, surnamed Lee, allegedly set fire to a forest in the east coastal city of Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, in the early morning on March 5, as well as his home, empty houses and warehouses there.
-----------------
S. Korea to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Saudi Arabian industrial solvent
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade watchdog said Thursday that it has decided to impose 43.58 percent anti-dumping tariffs on an industrial solvent from Saudi Arabia over the next five years, citing substantial damage to South Korean industry.
In June last year, Lotte Chemical Corp. filed a petition with the Korea Trade Commission, claiming that cheap imports of butyl glycol ether have hurt its business.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day ahead of U.S. inflation data
SEOUL -- Seoul shares fell for a third straight session Thursday, largely as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later this week and amid woes over an economic slowdown. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 0.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 2,625.44 points.
(END)