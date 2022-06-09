Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KH Construction Co., Ltd.

KH Construction to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

17:59 June 09, 2022

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- KH Construction Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.5 million preferred shares at a price of 1,538 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK