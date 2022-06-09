KH Construction to raise 10 bln won via stock offering
17:59 June 09, 2022
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- KH Construction Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.5 million preferred shares at a price of 1,538 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keyword