Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul shares open steeply lower on inflation woes

09:28 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened steeply lower Friday, taking a cue from an overnight U.S. stock plunge amid concerns about inflation and a slowdown in the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.48 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,597.96 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors are bracing themselves for the release of U.S. inflation data later on Friday (U.S. time).

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite retreated 2.75 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.94 percent amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may push for more aggressive monetary policies if the May consumer price growth turns out higher than expected.

Investors are also worried about the growing possibility of stagflation as growth outlooks for major economies are slashed.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.69 percent, and the country's largest chemical company LG Chem shed 0.51 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.27 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.84 percent.

The local currency changed hands at 1,266.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 9.2 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK