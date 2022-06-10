Yoon to attend NATO summit in Spain on June 29-30
10:11 June 10, 2022
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend a NATO summit in Spain later this month in what will be his first overseas trip since taking office, a presidential official said Friday.
The summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is scheduled to be held in Madrid on June 29 and 30.
The gathering will be an opportunity for South Korea to strengthen cooperation with NATO members to maintain a rules-based international order, the official told reporters.
Yoon also plans to hold multiple bilateral summits on its sidelines, the official added without elaborating.
