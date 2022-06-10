Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign envoys #North Korea

S. Korean foreign minister discusses N. Korea issue with foreign envoys

10:48 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with a group of foreign ambassadors Friday for discussions on the Korean Peninsula issue, according to his ministry Friday.

They included members of the Korean Peninsula Club, a consultative channel of the ministry and 20 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul, who double as top envoys to North Korea.

Also joining the meeting held at the minister's office were members of another club, the Peace Club, of senior diplomats from countries with permanent diplomatic missions in Pyongyang, as well as in Seoul.

In 2014, the ministry launched both clubs as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with the international community on the North Korea issue and pool ideas on bringing lasting peace to the peninsula.

Park, who took office in May, suggested the meeting to share views with the envoys on the regional security situation, a source said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in a file photo. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK