Right-wing YouTube channel ordered to compensate ex-justice minister Cho for defamation
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- A court ordered right-wing YouTube channel Hover Lab on Friday to pay compensation to ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his children for airing false rumors and defamatory expressions about them.
In YouTube episodes in 2020, Hover Lab, a popular YouTube channel run by conservative ex-lawmaker and lawyer Kang Yong-seok, alleged a private equity fund managed by Cho was dealing with money invested by the Communist Party of China.
It also claimed Cho sponsored an actress while his children drove a luxurious imported car or had been involved in a school violence case.
Cho and his two children sued Hover Lab, Kang and two other co-operators for defamation, seeking 300 million won (US$237,210) in compensation.
Ruling in favor of Cho's side, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the defendants to pay 10 million won to Cho and a combined 40 million won to Cho's daughter and son in compensation.
They were also ordered to take down the contentious YouTube videos.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)