BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- BTS drummed up anticipation for its upcoming first anthology album Friday, saying it represents the past, present and future of the 9-year-old global pop star.
"I'm happy and excited to release an album after a long time," J-hope said through the group's agency Big Hit Music, hours ahead of the album's release. "The new album compiles the life story of the group and its fan base Army. It is even more special because it contains our time and memories just as they are."
He expressed hope fans will love the forthcoming album a lot as it contains "the soul of BTS."
The three-CD album titled "Proof" is set to come out at 1 p.m. in South Korea, which is midnight U.S. EST, as the band marks its ninth anniversary since its debut on Monday.
Team leader RM said, "This is a special album that closes the first chapter of BTS, which marks its ninth anniversary this year. We cared for the lyrics the most as our message for fans who have been with us for the past nine years is central."
Suga recommended fans listen to the tracks in order since the group paid great attention to the arrangement of them too.
"It was an honor to be able to capture our journey for the nine years. I hope listeners can revisit them while following our footsteps."
Jungkook said he feels as if he has just finished writing a thick book.
"We made this album by paying attention to everything just like we have done so far, so it is an album that shows the time (we have spent together) and our current emotions well."
Other members shared their feelings about dropping a new album after a long time.
"Proof" is the K-pop septet's first release in about 11 months since the megahit single "Butter" on July 9 last year. It also is the first BTS album after its seventh EP "BE" rolled out in November 2020.
Jimin said, "I feel both pleased and strange before the release of an album for a long time. It feels more special to me since I was able to know what other bandmates think and talk together with them in the process of making it."
The upcoming album "reminds me of the memories of the last nine years," Jin said.
"There are songs that have not been unveiled or have not been released, so fans will enjoy listening to them," he added.
V hoped the new album will become a "precious present" to BTS fans who have always supported the band and helped create a new history together.
