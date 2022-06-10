Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on inflation woes
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded lower late Friday morning amid concerns about inflation and a slowdown in the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 30.98 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,594.46 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a weak start on the U.S. stock plunge, the KOSPI continued to lose ground.
Investors are spooked by the European Central Bank's signal to raise the policy interest rate in the fall. The U.S. consumer price index for May will be released Friday (U.S. time).
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite retreated 2.75 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.94 percent amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may push for more aggressive monetary policies if the May consumer price growth turns out higher than expected.
Investors are also worried about the growing possibility of stagflation as growth outlooks for major economies are slashed.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.84 percent, and the country's largest chemical company LG Chem shed 1.53 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.37 percent, internet portal giant Naver dropped 0.73 percent, and bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics slid 0.86 percent. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat.
The local currency changed hands at 1,264.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)