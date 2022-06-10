The People's Government Office most favored as name for new presidential office: poll
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The People's Government Office was the most preferred candidate name for South Korea's new presidential office, a poll showed Friday.
The name was among five candidates shortlisted earlier this month for the name of the presidential office in Yongsan in central Seoul among 30,000 entries submitted by the public. The four others were the People's House, Itaewon-ro 22, Mineum Government Office and Bareunnuri.
The People's Government Office garnered 36 percent of support in a poll of 1,000 people aged 18 or above conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, followed by the People's House with 12 percent, Itaewon-ro 22 with 10 percent, Bareunnuri with 8 percent and Mineum Government Office with 7 percent.
The remaining 27 percent did not give an answer.
According to the poll, the public was divided on the relocation of the presidential office, with approval and disapproval ratings both at 44 percent.
President Yoon Suk-yeol has moved the presidential office to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan from Cheong Wa Dae in line with his campaign pledge to connect better with people.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
