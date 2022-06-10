Military reports 683 more COVID-19 cases
14:07 June 10, 2022
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 683 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 167,654, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 585 from the Army, 35 from the Marine Corps and 28 from the Air Force.
There were also 22 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and 13 from the Navy.
Currently, 3,885 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword