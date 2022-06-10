Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States fired eight ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday in response to North Korea's missile launches the previous day, according to the South's military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the allies launched the ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles from an eastern coastal region in Gangwon Province starting at 4:45 a.m. for around 10 minutes.
------------
S. Korea calls on Pyongyang to stop provocations in U.N. meeting
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's top representative to the U.N. on Wednesday called on North Korea to stop its provocative activities and engage in dialogue.
Amb. Cho Hyun made the remarks in a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York to discuss the recent failure of the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution regarding North Korea.
------------
(LEAD) Defector group claims to have sent balloons carrying COVID-19 medicine to N. Korea
SEOUL -- A North Korean defector group said Tuesday it sent balloons carrying masks and COVID-19 medicines across the border earlier this week to help people there, while the Seoul government asked activists to refrain from such a campaign that may have a negative impact on regional stability.
Twenty big balloons filled with 20,000 pieces of masks, 15,000 Tylenol pills and 30,000 vitamin C pills were floated between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday from Pocheon, north of Seoul, Fighters for a Free North Korea sa
------------
(2nd LD) Yoon orders strengthening of S. Korea-U.S. extended deterrence
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Sunday to strengthen the extended deterrence and combined defense posture of South Korea and the United States in response to North Korea's latest demonstration of its firepower.
Yoon gave the order as members of the National Security Council briefed him on the results of a meeting they held shortly after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, according to his office.
------------
(LEAD) Yoon vows firm and stern response to any N.K. provocation
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Monday to respond firmly and sternly to any North Korean provocation as South Korea and the United States fired missiles in response to the North's missile launches the previous day.
Yoon made the remark during a Memorial Day ceremony held at Seoul National Cemetery, a day after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in its third show of force since Yook took office last month.
------------
(LEAD) Allies stage air power demonstration following N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States conducted a combined air power demonstration involving 20 warplanes, including F-35A stealth fighters, over the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, Seoul officials said, in another display of their readiness following North Korea's weekend missile launches.
The air maneuvers came just a day after the allies fired eight ground-to-ground ballistic missiles into the East Sea in a tit-for-tat response to the North's launch of eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday.
------------
PPP floor leader warns N. Korea has nothing to gain from provocations
SEOUL -- North Korea will receive nothing from provocations but sanctions and punishment from the international community, the floor leader of the ruling party said Wednesday amid concerns the North could conduct its seventh nuclear test in the coming days.
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party (PPP) made the remarks in a consultative meeting with officials from the ruling party, the government and the presidential office, including Foreign Minister Park Jin and Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop.
