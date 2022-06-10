Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 June 10, 2022

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

June 5 -- N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

6 -- Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS

7 -- N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman

8 -- Unification minister, Sherman discuss need for N. Korea to resume dialogue

-- North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim

9 -- N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility

10 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 50,000
