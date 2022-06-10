Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 June 10, 2022
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 5 -- N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
6 -- Allies fire 8 missiles in show of firepower against N. Korea's latest provocation: JCS
7 -- N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman
8 -- Unification minister, Sherman discuss need for N. Korea to resume dialogue
-- North Korea could conduct a nuclear test at any time: Sung Kim
9 -- N. Korea holds key party meeting amid reports of nuclear test possibility
10 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 50,000
