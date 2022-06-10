Yoon gives credentials to new ambassador to U.S.
16:27 June 10, 2022
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol gave credentials to new Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong on Friday.
Cho received the credentials during a ceremony at the presidential office before heading to Washington this weekend. A former vice foreign minister, Cho recently served as a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party.
The ambassador is expected to arrive in Washington ahead of Foreign Minister Park Jin's visit to the U.S. capital on Sunday.
