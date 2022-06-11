Go to Contents
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:02 June 11, 2022

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea suffers twin deficits in current account, budget balance (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to attend NATO summit, could meet Japanese PM (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- S. Korea suffers twin deficits in current account, budget balance (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy grapples with triple whammy of deficits in current account, budget balance and high currency rate (Segye Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's semiconductor industry still relies on equipment made in 1990s (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prolonged truckers' strike has ripple effects across industries (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Residents in dilapidated, tiny houses in Dongja-dong deprived of dream (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon to attend NATO summit to expand scope of diplomacy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- It was right choice to move businesses abroad, says a corporate chief now running offshore factories (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Operation of ports come to halt due to truckers' strike (Korea Economic Daily)
