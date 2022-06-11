Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:08 June 11, 2022

SEOUL, Jun. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 30/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/17 Sunny 60

Gangneung 22/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 60

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 10

Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 10

(END)

