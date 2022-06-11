Saturday's weather forecast
09:08 June 11, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 30/19 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/17 Sunny 60
Gangneung 22/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 60
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 10
Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 10
