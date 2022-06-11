Go to Contents
S Korea reelected to U.N. Economic and Social Council

10:39 June 11, 2022

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been reelected as a member of a U.N. council in charge of economic and social issues for the sixth consecutive time, the foreign ministry said Saturday

South Korea gained membership of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2023-25 period in a vote at a General Assembly meeting in New York on Friday (local time), along with 17 other countries, the ministry said.

It marks the country's sixth successive entry and 10th term on the 54-member council.

ECOSOC is a U.N. body responsible for overseeing world economic and social issues that range from human rights and development to crimes and drugs.

