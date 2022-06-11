BTS' new album 'Proof' sold over 2 mln on 1st day of release
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' new album "Proof" sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release, its entertainment agency said Saturday.
The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart.
It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.
Its title song, "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views as of 1 p.m.
